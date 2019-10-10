The Sky Is Pink movie review: Priyanka Chopra's restraint defines a moving, uncommonly calm take on grief

Language: Hindi

In a defining scene in The Sky Is Pink, a well-meaning woman offers Aditi and Niren Chaudhary a shoulder to cry on. The couple have just lost their 18-year-old daughter Aisha, so when their friend says she understands their pain because she is going through the same thing, you assume she too has just lost a child. But no, her family is instead coping with the death of a parent who was, at 73, as the lady puts it, too young to die.

You would imagine that it must take a particularly stupid or insensitive person to equate the passing away of a teenaged child and a septuagenarian parent. But the Chaudharys' friend is neither stupid, nor insensitive — she is a reasonably intelligent, affectionate woman reduced to making meaningless remarks in the face of their heartbreak. Which makes her simply human.

Because one of the most human of all reactions to another person's grief is to fill silences with mindless sentences. There are no absolutely appropriate words to say when death comes visiting, and so most people get awkward and say the most inappropriate things.

Writer-director Shonali Bose is perhaps better equipped than most of us to respond to a fellow human being coping with the death of a child, having herself known this tragic loss, as the closing text on screen informs viewers. This, as much as her natural talent as a storyteller, is perhaps why Bose rarely puts a foot wrong in The Sky Is Pink, an uncommonly calm, collected, non-sappy take on the life and death of a girl born with a rare congenital disorder.

For a start, Bose and her co-writer Nilesh Maniyar go down an unconventional path by making their film not about the little girl, although the life of a bright kid cut prematurely short is brimming with potential to tug at the heartstrings. Instead, they pivot their story on the Chaudharys, their romance, their inter-community marriage, their decision to have Aisha against genetic odds that they are aware of, their journey as parents of a kid who they know they are likely to outlive, and the abiding love that keeps them going.

Having made this uncommon choice, Bose and Maniyar go a step further by packing The Sky Is Pink with sunshine.

Based on a true story, the film is narrated by Aisha herself, a dead Aisha who informs us right from the start that she is speaking to us from beyond the grave. This is a narrative decision that at first threatens to go all cutesy on listeners as the girl introduces her family by her nicknames for them: Moose for Mama Bear, Panda for Papa Bear, and Giraffe for her brother Ishaan (Rohit Suresh Saraf). She persists with these names throughout the length of the film, which is occasionally irritating, but never so much as to overshadow the incredibly moving story she recounts in an incredibly moving fashion.

As Aisha's illness takes the Chaudharys from Delhi to London and back, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' remarkably controlled performance as tiger mom Aditi gives the film a stillness that belies the constant turmoil unfolding on screen. Chopra Jonas' simmering restraint is well matched by Farhan Akhtar's solid turn as Mr Dependability, Niren.

Zaira Wasim as Aisha injects her character's bio with a cheeriness that is never over the top. And Rohit Suresh Saraf delivers a rock solid performance as her brother Ishaan.

Large passages of The Sky Is Pink are swaddled in sorrow, as you might expect, but the film's stand-out quality is its commitment to its positivity. Without seeming to try too hard, it is funny, believable and heartwrenching all rolled into one. Death in the storyline is as inevitable as it is for all of us in real life, but what this film does is to celebrate lives well lived.

Rating: ***1/2

