Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi's film, bypasses theatrical release for Netflix

The story of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of a fearless young officer who made history by becoming the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Based on her story, the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will be released exclusively as a Netflix Film in 190 countries.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij, and Ayesha Raza.

Speaking of the film’s release on Netflix, on behalf of Dharma Productions, Karan Johar said in a statement, “Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world."

This isn’t just a film for me- it’s a journey that’s taught me to believe in myself. A journey I can’t wait to share with you all. About a girl who set out to do something simple, follow her dreams. #GunjanSaxena - #TheKargilGirl coming soon on Netflix. #GunjanSaxenaOnNetflix @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @pankajtripathi @angadbedi @itsviineetkumar @manavvij @sharansharma @netflix_in @zeemusiccompany

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 12:20:52 IST

