Lupt trailer: Jaaved Jaaferi's supernatural thriller is replete with jump-scares, ominous music

Even as 2018 churns out one horror film after another with The Nun, Suspiria and American Horror Story: Apocalypse giving glimpse into the horror-ridden upcoming months of the year, the trailer of Prabhuraj’s upcoming supernatural thriller film Lupt was unveiled on Wednesday.

Featuring Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Meenakshi Dixit, Niki Walia and Rishab Chadha, the Lupt trailer creates an aura of suspense with its careful use of a colour palette heavily dependent on black and red. It is replete with timely jump-scare moments, coupled with loud, ominous music.

Jaaferi is seen as a hapless man, trying to seek meaning behind repeated flashes of vision, that doctors pass off as but a result of chronic insomnia.

Remo D'Souza had unveiled the first look poster of Lupt on 9 July, where Meenakshi Dixit's diabolic face took the center stage, featuring as a possessed soul with a gash on her forehead and the eyes without pupils. A secluded house with a pram parked a few yards in the front is also seen in the frame. The tagline of the movie, co-produced by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri, reads ‘Every family has a story.’

Lupt is slated to hit the screens on 5 October.

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 16:03 PM