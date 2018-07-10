You are here:

Remo D'Souza unveils first look of supernatural thriller Lupt starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Meenakshi Dixit

FP Staff

Jul,10 2018 11:11:38 IST

After tasting success at the box office with Race 3, choreographer-turned-director, Remo D'Souza unveiled the first look of Lupt in the form of a poster via a Tweet on Monday.

Meenakshi Dixit's diabolic face takes the center stage on the poster and features as a possessed soul with a gash on her forehead and the eyes without pupils.  There's a secluded house in the frame with a pram parked a few yards in the front. The tagline of the movie produced by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri says  ‘Every family has a story.’

Lupt movie poster. Facebook @luptthemovie

Set to hit the theatres in September, Lupt is a supernatural thriller written and directed by Prabhuraj. The poster doesn't explicitly mention the star cast. However, according to a post made by their Facebook page, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Niki Walia, Meenakshi Dixit along with Rishab Chadha are a part of this project.

Back in 2017, Jaaved Jaaferi had revealed his association with Lupt and his 'never seen before' role on Twitter.  

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 11:12 AM

