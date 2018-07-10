Remo D'Souza unveils first look of supernatural thriller Lupt starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Meenakshi Dixit

After tasting success at the box office with Race 3, choreographer-turned-director, Remo D'Souza unveiled the first look of Lupt in the form of a poster via a Tweet on Monday.

Proud to announce #LUPT directed by @prabhuraj_n to release this September. Check out the first look. @luptthemovie all the best guys. pic.twitter.com/tiWCGqi71o — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 9, 2018

Meenakshi Dixit's diabolic face takes the center stage on the poster and features as a possessed soul with a gash on her forehead and the eyes without pupils. There's a secluded house in the frame with a pram parked a few yards in the front. The tagline of the movie produced by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri says ‘Every family has a story.’

Set to hit the theatres in September, Lupt is a supernatural thriller written and directed by Prabhuraj. The poster doesn't explicitly mention the star cast. However, according to a post made by their Facebook page, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Niki Walia, Meenakshi Dixit along with Rishab Chadha are a part of this project.

Back in 2017, Jaaved Jaaferi had revealed his association with Lupt and his 'never seen before' role on Twitter.

My upcoming film. Different!! RT @luptthemovie: .@jaavedjaaferi as Harsh Tandon in a role you've never seen before. pic.twitter.com/EZKF7vWyKB — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) October 4, 2017

