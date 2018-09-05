American Horror Story: Apocalypse teaser says eighth season of FX show will be "back with a vengeance”

A teaser for much-anticipated American Horror Story: Apocalypse was dropped by FX on Tuesday, providing a glimpse of the eighth season of the show.

The 30-second long clip, captioned “A glimpse of what tomorrow brings”, could be hinting at the release of a full lengh trailer on Wednesday.

Apocalypse will feature a host of actors who will reprise their roles from the earlier seasons such as Evan Peters, Cody Fern as Michael Langdon, Kathy Bates as Miss Meade, Leslie Grossman as Coco St Pierre Vanderbilt, Billie Lourd as Mallory and Adina Porter as Dinah Stevens. Emma Roberts will reprise her 'Coven' role as Madison Montgomery. Her iconic lines echo in the teaser, “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.” American Horror Story's Jessica Lange will make an appearance in the sixth episode. Other cast members include American Horror Story veterans Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe and Connie Britton.

The eighth season of the series, titled Apocalypse, will be a crossover between the American Horror Story seasons one (Murder House) and three (Coven). This has already been confirmed by series co-creator Ryan Murphy.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere on 12 September.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 14:22 PM