This year, Bollywood had quite an exciting journey at India's ticket windows with huge money spinners hitting the silver screen back to back. In the first half 2019, the Hindi film industry was betting high on biopics and patriotic dramas. While some survived the storm, others were declared a dud at the box-office.

Here's a look at all the Bollywood films who were a hit at domestic box office in 2019.

Kabir Singh (Rs.252 crore and still counting)

Defying all controversies, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has emerged as the biggest box office winner of this year so far. On the first day of its fourth week run, Kabir Singh crossed the Rs. 250 crore milestone. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of the highest grossing film of the year so far, Uri: The Surgical Strike, to emerge as the 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs. 244.06 crore)

Uri: The Surgical Strike was a dramatised representation of the 2016 Surgical Strike conducted by the Indian army in response to the terror attack in Pathankot. With a domestic net collection of Rs 244.06 crore, Vicky Kaushal's war drama had become the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film ever, until Kabir Singh took over.

Directed by debutant director Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike also entered became a part of pop-cultre when the battle cry from the film, "How's the Josh?" instantly became viral sensation.

Kesari (Rs.153 crore)

Akshay Kumar's period drama, Kesari, raked in Rs 21.50 crore on opening day, becoming Akshay's second biggest opener after last year's sports drama Gold. The movie which opened on the festive occasion of Holi managed to keep the cash registers ringing and collected a lifetime collection of Rs 153 crore.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari brings alive on celluloid the incredible story of 21 Sikh soldiers fighting valiantly against 10,000 Afghan troops. Akshay who portrayed the role of brave-heart soldier, Havildar Ishar Singh, spoke to Firstpost on how important it was to recount this story, "The very premise of the film is something which swells my chest with pride. I was so fascinated by the story, it being is so impactful and real."

Bharat (Rs. 211 crore)

Salman Khan, who has been banking on Eid releases for several years now, chose to premiere his patriotic drama, Bharat, during Eid this year as well. Bharat crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone within four days of release, swiftly surpassing the Rs.200 crore mark after a two-week-run at the box office. The domestic lifetime collection of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial stands at Rs. 211 crore.

Bharat borrowed its script from Korean hit titled Ode To My Father. While Katrina Kaif played the feisty Kumud Raina, Bharat's love interest and former employer, Sunil Grover portrayed the role of hero's loyal sidekick. The film narrates the story of a protagonist, aptly named Bharat, over 80 years from the Partition era to present day India.

Gully Boy (Rs. 140 crore)

Gully Boy was Zoya Akhtar's powerful attempt to draw everyone's attention to the growing gully rap culture of India. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the musical drama had a good start at the ticket window with an extended week of its Valentine's Day release, collecting Rs 99 crore in the first eight days. This is Ranveer's third film to cross Rs 100 crore within a little over a year, following Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat and Rohit Shetty's action comedy Simmba from last year.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Rs 92.19 crore)

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which marked the directorial debut of actress Kangana Ranaut, had a slow start at the box office but later picked up pace. Fighting all odds, the film managed to emerge a top winner at box office with a lifetime collection of Rs. 92.19 crore.

Bollywood 2019: What should you expect in the second-half of the year?

Bollywood has an exciting slate lined up for the second half of 2019. The festival seasons of Diwali and Christmas are expected to light up the box office with big ticket franchises like Housefull 4 and Dabangg 3.

​August will witness a significant box-office clash with John Abraham's much-awaited Batla House, followed by Akshay Kumar's magnum opus Mission Mangal and Saaho, which stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

While both Batla House and Mission Mangal back on the themes of nationalism, recounting real stories; it will be rather interesting to watch who emerges as the box-office winner.

