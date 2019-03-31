Uri: The Surgical Strike — Vicky Kaushal's military drama becomes 10th highest-grossing Hindi film

Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film ever, with a domestic net collection of Rs 244.06 crore. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam in the lead, the military drama hit screens on 11 January. Uri is preceded by blockbusters like Baahubahi, Dangal, Sanju, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat , Sultan and Dhoom 3.

Even after two months of its release, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been running in theatres. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in gross collection on eighth day of its release and the Rs 200 crore mark in its fourth week.

#Uri⁠ ⁠biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr Week 8: ₹ 3.83 cr Week 9: ₹ 1.63 cr Week 10: ₹ 95 lakhs Week 11: ₹ 29 lakhs Total: ₹ 244.06 cr India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

The film is a dramatised retelling of the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri attack that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies.

