Mission Mangal teaser: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee lead the launch of India’s first satellite to Mars

The first teaser of Akshay Kumar's upcoming drama Mission Mangal was released earlier today (9 July). The film is a retelling of India's first ever mission to Mars. Touted as India's first space film, Mission Mangal will feature Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari with Akshay and Sharman Joshi.

The 45-second teaser gives a glimpse of all the actors engrossed in their work to launch the Mangalyaan. Akshay who essays the role of a senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan is seen initiating the command for the launch of the spaceship. The clip also dives deeper into the lives of the women who fronted the mission with their teams.

Check out the teaser here:

While talking about the female-dominated cast, Akshay said they are the real heroes of Mission Mangal, "The script demands them to be ahead. They are the real heroes. I am supposed to be behind them even though I am producing it. I am very happy to see these five girls, who are very big in their own way, and are not bothered that there are five of them in the film, come together."

It was previously announced that Akshay's production house Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios will collaborate for three films, which will have the actor in the lead. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal.

Directed by Jagan Shakti , the filming of Mission Mangal began in November 2018. The movie will release in theatres on Independence Day this year. It will go head to head with John Abraham's upcoming thriller Batla House and Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 12:51:16 IST