Even 19 days after its release on 21 June, Kabir Singh has continues to strike gold at the box office. The film minted Rs 3. 20 crore on Tuesday (9 July), despite the ICC World Cup India vs New Zealand cricket match.

With Rs 243.17 crore in its kitty, the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani-starrer has surpassed the lifetime earnings of this highest earning film of the year so far, Uri: The Surgical Strike, to emerge as the 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever. It has already overtaken the lifetime earnings of blockbusters Kick and Chennai Express.

#KabirSingh remained steady on [third] Tue, despite #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19]... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed] and emerge highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 243.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019

While #KabirSingh is all set to surpass the *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed], let’s have a look at the *10 highest grossing films* in #Hindi... #KabirSingh holds the No 10 rank, while #Uri moves to the 11th position... List follows... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019

On the first day of its release, the romantic drama raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. Despite the film being leaked online by Tamilrockers just hours after it hit the theatres, its earnings have not been affected drastically. Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kabir Singh follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain. Despite the tremendous performance at the box office, the film has been criticised for its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women. Defending his film against such criticism, Vanga said in a recent interview, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.” He added that critics are "parasites who are the real threat to the film industry."

