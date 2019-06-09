You are here:

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film surpasses Rs 100 cr mark on Day 4

FP Staff

Jun 09, 2019 12:11:42 IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new release Bharat has been hauling in the big bucks at the domestic box-office. On the fourth day of its release, the film went past the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial minted a staggering Rs 26.70 crore on Saturday (8 June), pushing its current total earnings to Rs 122.20 crore.

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaifs film surpasses Rs 100 cr mark on Day 4

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Bharat

According to trade analysts, the movie has not only fared well in single screens, but has also seen a spike in footfalls at the multiplexes. The film has also been attracting huge numbers among family audiences as well.

Check out the tweet with the current box office figures here

After Prem Ratan Dhan PayoBharat is now the actor's biggest opener so far in India. It has also surpassed the opening day earnings of films like Gully BoyTotal DhamaalKalank and Kesari.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 12:13:51 IST

tags: Ali Abbas Zafar , Bharat , bharat box office collection , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Critical Point , CriticalPoint , Disha Patani , Jackie Shroff , Katrina Kaif , Ode To My Father , Salman Khan , Sunil Grover

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama earns Rs 22.20 cr on Day 3

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama earns Rs 22.20 cr on Day 3

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film mints Rs 31 cr on Day 2

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film mints Rs 31 cr on Day 2

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan film records actor's biggest Eid opening at Rs 42.30 cr

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan film records actor's biggest Eid opening at Rs 42.30 cr