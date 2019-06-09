Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film surpasses Rs 100 cr mark on Day 4

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new release Bharat has been hauling in the big bucks at the domestic box-office. On the fourth day of its release, the film went past the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial minted a staggering Rs 26.70 crore on Saturday (8 June), pushing its current total earnings to Rs 122.20 crore.

According to trade analysts, the movie has not only fared well in single screens, but has also seen a spike in footfalls at the multiplexes. The film has also been attracting huge numbers among family audiences as well.

Check out the tweet with the current box office figures here

#Bharat rocks the BO... Biz jumps on Day 4... Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady... Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]... Being patronised by family audience... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2019

After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat is now the actor's biggest opener so far in India. It has also surpassed the opening day earnings of films like Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kalank and Kesari.

Bharat is an official adaptation of South Koren film Ode to My Father (2014), directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. Besides Salman, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2019 12:13:51 IST

