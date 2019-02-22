Gully Boy becomes Ranveer Singh's third consecutive film to cross Rs 100 cr at box office

Gully Boy has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, eight days into its release. The Zoya Akhtar directorial added another Rs 5.10 crore on Thursday, bringing its total collection to Rs 100.30 crore.

#GullyBoy crosses ₹ 💯 cr in *extended* Week 1... Biz divided... Metros impressive. Driven by plexes... Mass pockets ordinary/dull... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.05 cr, Thu 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 100.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

#GullyBoy benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 75 cr: Day 5 ₹ 100 cr: Day 8 Weekend 2: Plexes will contribute to its biz... Lifetime biz will depend on how strongly it trends at metros in coming days. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2019

Whereas the film has been a major crowd puller at multiplexes, the business has been slow in other areas. According to trade analysts, the lifetime earnings are dependent on the performance in the metro cities, as well as how well it is able to maintain its stronghold against the multi-starrer adventure comedy Total Dhamaal, which releases this Friday.

This is Ranveer's third film to cross Rs 100 crore within a little over a year, following Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat and Rohit Shetty's action comedy Simmba from last year. It is also Alia's second film in a row to do so after Meghna Gulzar's espionage thriller Raazi from last year. And it is Zoya's first in her decade-long career that consists of four films.

Loosely based on the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy, Gully Boy follows a Muslim rapper (played by Ranveer Singh), who struggles to break away from the oppressive class structure while looking for the right opportunity to propel his musical career. The film, which released on Valentine's Day, also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Verma and Vijay Raaz, among others.

