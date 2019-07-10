You are here:

Batla House trailer: John Abraham's Sanjay Kumar means business in Nikkhil Advani's crime thriller

FP Staff

Jul 10, 2019 15:10:40 IST

Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Nikkhil Advani, who is directing the cop thriller, had said in March 2018 that he has acquired all the necessary NOCs for the film that follows the encounters of alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of the national capital. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout, two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

Still from Batla House trailer. YouTube screengrab

The makers released the trailer on Wednesday. John Abraham is seen as DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav (based on the real-life character of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav), one of the officers on the task force. Yadav is the recipient of eight President Gallantry Awards. The trailer is a no-nonsense portrayal of the events that took place during the day of the encounter and the widespread criticism that followed. Sincere and conscientious, John's character continues the investigation of the case even after being conferred with a medal for his work.

On his character, the Paramanu actor had previously said,  "From what I’ve read, he seems like a humble man with an interesting back story."

Check out the trailer of Batla House

Batla House, jointly produced by Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, is slated to release this Independence Day on 15 August. It will clash with both Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Prabhas-starrer action entertainer Saaho at the box office. Season 2 of Netflix's first Indian Original, Sacred Games, is also releasing on the same day.

(Also Read: How Batla House encounter played out: All you need to know)

