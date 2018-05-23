Harshvardhan Kapoor on clash with Sonam on 1 June: We didn't expect Parmanu to release on 25 May

Kapoor siblings — Sonam and Harshvardhan — are all set to clash at the box office as their films Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero are releasing on 1 June.

While industry experts and social media went abuzz with various speculations around the Kapoor clash at the box office, Harshvardhan Kapoor considers it to be a "day of celebration."

Speaking to Mid-Day, the Mirzya actor said, "It's a calculated and unemotional move. Let's just say, Kapoors will take over that Friday." Explaining the decision to postpone the release date of his film to 1 June, he said, "While our trailer released on 2 May, we didn't get the film's music on time. Also, Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane, director) was still finishing the film. We didn't expect Parmanu to release on 25 May, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on 27 May, 1 June looked like an ideal date. It's a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release."

Veere Di Wedding, starring Sonam along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, promises to be much beyond a chick flick. The film is based on four women and their journeys — both individual as well as a group.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, on the other hand, revolves around a gujju guy who takes upon himself to change the world and make it a better place. Initially, the film was slated to release on 25 May, but with Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran's new release date announced, the makers decided to postpone the date of release to 1 June.

