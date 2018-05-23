You are here:

Harshvardhan Kapoor on clash with Sonam on 1 June: We didn't expect Parmanu to release on 25 May

FP Staff

May,23 2018 10:45:41 IST

Kapoor siblings — Sonam and Harshvardhan — are all set to clash at the box office as their films Veere Di Wedding and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero are releasing on 1 June.

Posters of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and Veere Di Wedding. Facebook

While industry experts and social media went abuzz with various speculations around the Kapoor clash at the box office, Harshvardhan Kapoor considers it to be a "day of celebration."

Speaking to Mid-Day, the Mirzya actor said, "It's a calculated and unemotional move. Let's just say, Kapoors will take over that Friday." Explaining the decision to postpone the release date of his film to 1 June, he said, "While our trailer released on 2 May, we didn't get the film's music on time. Also, Vikram (Vikramaditya Motwane, director) was still finishing the film. We didn't expect Parmanu to release on 25 May, because the makers were fighting a legal battle. With the IPL ending on 27 May, 1 June looked like an ideal date. It's a cleaner space for two films of distinct genres to release."

Veere Di Wedding, starring Sonam along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, promises to be much beyond a chick flick. The film is based on four women and their journeys — both individual as well as a group.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, on the other hand, revolves around a gujju guy who takes upon himself to change the world and make it a better place. Initially, the film was slated to release on 25 May, but with Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran's new release date announced, the makers decided to postpone the date of release to 1 June.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 10:48 AM

