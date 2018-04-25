Veere Di Wedding trailer: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha's film has sass, sweetness in equal measure

The upcoming Bollywood chick-flick Veere Di Wedding is undoubtedly a much-anticipated film of this year, and for numerous reasons. It boasts of star cast of the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. In addition to that, the film promises to be possibly India's first 'commercial entertainer' with all female leads.

It starts with the four leading ladies chatting with each other at a bar. The trailer then progresses to how their friendship has blossomed over the years, leading up to one of them getting hitched. Sumeet Vyas proposes to Kareena and then prepping for 'Veere Di Wedding' begins.

The trailer boasts of a rather 'colourful' language which lends this film an air of realness. However, the chic, polished vibe soon sets in, making it visually, and also thematically, similar to a chick film; though the film's cast has maintained that theirs is 'not a chick flick'.

At the trailer launch of the event, Kareena recalled how she turned pregnant after giving her nod to the film. The makers tried to alter the script by figuring out a way to make her character pregnant. But since it did not fit organically into the narrative, they patiently waited till Kareena could resume shoot post-pregnancy.

"I told Rhea (Kapoor) it's very difficult, I can't do this.... Then after Taimur was born, it was Saif (Ali Khan) who pushed me to hit the gym, go to the studio, take your son with you and set an example for a lot of working mothers," said Kareena.

In India, while genres like multi-starrers, films with male leads (colloquially also termed 'buddy' films) are often made in surplus (so much that it is done to death), women-led narratives are still considered niche. Probably that's why the term 'women-oriented' is so often callously used to describe films with female leads.

Director Shashanka Ghosh, whose previous film Khoobsurat (2014), starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan in the lead, struck a chord with the audience and critics alike. While Khoobsurat was a joyride, Veere Di Wedding takes the fun quotient many notches higher. With Kareena's charm, Sonam's style, Swara's screen presence and Shikha's quirk, the film is a complete package. After all, why should boys have all the fun?

Veere Di Wedding has been written by Nidhi Mehra and Mehal Suri, and co-produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. The film is slated to release on 1 June.

