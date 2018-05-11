Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran trailer released; John Abraham's film to clash with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

On the day when India has completed 20 years of the second Pokhran tests, JA Entertainment released the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming movie Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

It is clear from the name what the movie is about. Based around the events and people behind making India an nuclear nation, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran tells the story of how India decided to become a nuclear state. The trailer starts with statistics of how many nuclear tests have been performed by the United States of America and China. It trailer also mentions Pakistan and the nuclear assistance the neighboring country got from China.

Boman Irani’s voice announces that whoever takes up ‘this’ job will not get any rewards, medals or even designations. We then meet John Abraham who explains why India needs to conduct these nuclear tests. He then goes undercover with a team of military offices to ensure the tests are conducted without any hurdles.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is about a team of officers who were given the responsibility of carrying out a covert operation. Operation Shakti, as it was called, was carried out despite international pressure on India to not go forward with the tests. While the premise of the film is based on true events, the characters are fictitious.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran will hit theatres along with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero on 25 May. It stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani in lead roles.

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 17:07 PM