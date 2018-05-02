Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: Harshvardhan plays student-turned-vigilante in Vikramaditya Motwane's next

When Vikramaditya Motwane says, "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is not a superhero movie," it is safe to believe the director. Because if you don't, the trailer will change your perception for sure.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starts as a Sudhir Mishra/Prakash Jha film in which students are participating in the most popular extra co-curricular activity of the Indian education system today — mass protests. The jest is intended as the trailer also boasts of a jocular tone in the first half where three students, including the titular role played by Harshvardhan Kapoor, are attacking the 'everyday' corrupt people on streets, under the guise of a rather animated brown paper bag.

However, once their identities are tracked and Bhavesh Joshi is cornered, and beaten to pulp, a darker form of vigilantism kicks in. It seems, in these portions, that Motwane has taken a page out of the book of his fellow co-producer Anurag Kashyap. Joshi is no longer a buffoon. He has started to think big. His quest to bring justice is no longer marked by small acts of retribution. He gets violent, merciless and limits most of his vigilantism to night.

This character graph proves that Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is a coming-of-age film not only for its central character but also the film, as Motwane's directorial seems to save the best it has to offer for the second half of the trailer.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will also feature Arjun Kapoor in a special song. It is produced by Kashyap, Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena's Phantom Films. It is slated to release on 25 May, along with Abhishek Sharma's period drama Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

