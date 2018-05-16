Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will now clash with Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding on 1 June

A new release date has been announced for Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Interestingly, he is headed towards a clash with his sister, Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding. Earlier, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was clashing with John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, which has also seen multiple release date changes.

"The makers believe 1 June is a better date from a distributional point of view. It has a greater audience potential and is a safe distance away from holdover Hindi and English releases. The film will get better and more number of shows and 1 June as a date has a greater audience potential," reads the official statement of Phantom Films.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan's second film, first being Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 2016 fantasy romance Mirzya. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will see Harshvardhan as a student-turned-vigilante who is willed in his crusade against crime. It is evident that the film is really important for Harshvardhan's career whose debut failed to generate waves in the industry.

As for Sonam, Veere Di Wedding is one of her most ambitious projects with her sister Rhea being one of the producers. The comedy drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, and is about four best friends navigating life while still trying to live it up.

The clash could mean a lot of damage in terms of distribution and box office collection for both parties. Although there is no official word from team Veere Di Wedding, a push in the release date is certainly not on the cards according to the official spokesperson.

