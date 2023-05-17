Every family has a little bit of drama and royal families have it a little bit more because all their moves are in the public eye. According to Nick Bullen, editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, it appears that there is little urgency for Prince Harry to make a swift return to London. Adding to this, Meghan Markle has displayed a lack of enthusiasm for revisiting the city. Bullen speculates that this could mark the initiation of a gradual disengagement between the Sussexes and the royal family.

During his brief visit, Harry kept a low profile and stayed out of the spotlight. Unlike other members of the royal family who were seen attending events and dinners leading up to the coronation, there were no public sightings of Harry. It appears he chose to maintain a low-key presence throughout the entire visit. Harry was made to sit ten rows behind his brother, William.

According to Bullen, the royal family was unaware of Harry’s plans for the afternoon following the coronation ceremony until the day of the event. While there was some anticipation that he might join in the family’s festivities, it transpired that Harry had to leave as he had a flight to catch and couldn’t stay any longer.

Harry’s relationship with his brother Prince William is still sour. According to Bullen, there were no signs of reconciliation or communication between the two during Harry’s visit for the coronation. At present, Prince Harry has returned to his home in Montecito, California, following the coronation. Whether or not he will pay future visits to the royal family in London is yet to be seen. The dynamics within the family and the evolving circumstances surrounding Harry’s personal and professional endeavors will likely determine the extent of his future interactions with the British royal household.

Beginning of the rift in the relationship

According to usmagazine.com, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their plans to take a break from their senior roles in January 2020, the news came as a big shock to those closest to them.

“Prince William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life.”

Before he and Meghan settled down in California with their son, Archie, the Duke of Sussex attended a series of meetings with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and had a “heart-to-heart” about the situation. Despite his decision to leave his position within the palace, Harry “adores” the monarch, a source said at the time.

The start of the royal feud

Things are still bitter because of Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Meghan’s even more recent interview with The Cut. On top of it all, the final three episodes of the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan finally dropped, which caused the royal family to spiral for literal weeks before the show was even available. Followed by the controversial Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was Prince Harry’s memoir Spare where he detailed a lot of dark royal secrets along with his bitter relationship with his brother Prince William.

According to The Daily Beast, William, and Kate Middleton have opposed Charles making frequent concessions to Harry and Meghan, and their opinions are being taken into account. Charles has been emphasizing joint responsibility with William and Kate for the monarchy’s direction of travel since his coronation. Although Harry attended the coronation, he reportedly left immediately afterward to return to California for his son’s birthday. Harry’s early exit from King Charles’ Coronation and Meghan not attending the coronation and later posting her hiking images made the relationship even bitter.

‘Spare’ him not

Sources claim that the situation has escalated to such an extent that William allegedly feels “completely betrayed” by his brother, and even hates him. Harry’s memoir, Spare, contained some explosive allegations against William and Kate, including claims that they encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party 18 years ago. The book also featured an account of a physical fight between the adult brothers, in which Harry claimed he was knocked to the ground, breaking a dog bowl.

Prince William and Kate created a rift between Harry, Meghan and Charles

In one section of Spare, Harry blamed Prince William and Kate for encouraging him to wear a Nazi uniform to a costume party 18 years ago. The book also featured an account of a physical fight between the adult brothers, in which Harry said he was knocked to the ground, breaking a dog bowl.

According to the reports in The Daily Beast that William feels completely betrayed by his brother revealing his secrets and now hates Harry. Sources have told The Daily Beast he was particularly angered by Harry’s retelling the Nazi uniform story in such a way as to implicate him and Kate.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.