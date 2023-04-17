Looks like infidelity runs in the genes of the Royal British family. Rose Hanbury, who is rumoured to be Prince William’s mistress, will attend the coronation of King Charles III, an appearance that could cause some tension among the Royal couple. Wife of the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Rose (née Hanbury)’s son will be one of the King’s Pages of Honour at the coronation.

According to geotv, Rose was considered very close friend to William and Kate, but unsubstantiated claims that her connection to King Charles III’s eldest son was more than friendly set the internet on fire in 2019. It was also claimed that William was unfaithful to his wife Kate during her third pregnancy due the same reason. In fact, since then, she has been referred to as the ‘rural rival’ to Prince and princess of Wales. And the palace and Kate reportedly asked William to remove her from his circle of friends.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The coronation will be one of the most important events of the century as it marks the beginning of a new era after more than 70 years of rule of Queen Elizabeth II. Media providers across the world will be following every detail of the ceremony as it unfolds, especially as there could be some controversial moments to capture.

One of the most anticipated moments will be the arrival of Rose Hanbury, who is alleged to be Prince William’s mistress. Various images published to social media seem to confirm this speculation as they claim to show Rose and the Duke of Cambridge kissing. Such infidelity was confirmed by Prince Harry in his book Spare.

Hanbury to attend King’s coronation after one of her son’s takes on important role. King Charles III has insisted that Hanbury attends the coronation and has given her son, Oliver, an important role as his page. Kate Middleton’s sons will also feature as pages, meaning both Kate and Rose will be stationed in a similar circle.

Rose will likely attend not only because she is the wife of David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, who has been named Lord-in-Waiting to King Charles, but also because her son, Oliver, will be in charge of holding the king’s robes, along with Prince George.

“There has never been any enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumors were all a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown and they will be there,” a family friend revealed to ‘The Daily Beast’. Another friend of the royals told the same media outlet that it would be “unimaginable” that David Cholmondeley would not be at the coronation with his wife.

But who is Rose Hanbury?

If you haven’t heard of Rose before, you get informed now. Rose is wife of David George Philip Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, and her official title is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She was described as a “beguiling socialite” and worked as a model before marrying David in 2009.

David, who has connections to the palace through his own high social status, counts King Charles among his friends. While, Rose also enjoys strong ties back to the royal family with her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, reportedly serving as one of The Queen’s bridesmaids at her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. She reportedly lives near the Wales’ country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

She made headlines again after appearing as a guest at the Queen’s funeral last year in September, where senior royals were also in attendance.

But, the story took a new turn after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show Harry & Meghan, where the Duke claimed: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Harry’s claims set tongues wagging as some speculated whether the Duke meant that his elder brother and Rose’s alleged affair was covered up by Buckingham Palace officials who ‘lied’ to kill the story and instead focused on Harry’s then-pregnant wife Meghan Markle.

There was speculation that Rose had been excluded from royal engagements as a result of the rumours about her and Prince William, however that claim has since been debunked as she attend the Queen’s funeral with her husband. While she wasn’t pictured with any members of the royal family.

Marca News, citing the UK press, claims that the heir to the throne spent Valentine’s Day with his alleged mistress. The two were reportedly having a romantic dinner together and were spotted at a fancy Italian restaurant in the London capital. The outlet, citing a waiter at the restaurant, reports William had given Rose a pearl necklace for Valentine’s Day.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.