Meghan Markle is not attending the coronation and Harry doesn’t have a role to play. There is another cause of stress at the royal drama as Rose Hanbury, Prince William’s alleged mistress, will coincide with Kate Middleton at King Charles’ coronation.

The coronation is merely hours away, and that means the internet is laser-focused on all things royal. And this time it’s not Harry and Meghan the world is frantically googling, but actually, Rose Hanbury. If that name doesn’t ring a bell, then you must not be knee-deep in royal gossip, because obviously she is Prince William’s mistress and Princess Kate’s, ex-best friend.

Looks like infidelity runs in the genes of the Royal British family. Rose Hanbury, who is rumoured to be Prince William’s mistress, will attend the coronation of King Charles III, an appearance that could cause some tension among the Royal couple. Wife of the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Rose (née Hanbury)’s son will be one of the King’s Pages of Honour at the coronation.

According to geotv, Rose was considered a very close friend to William and Kate, but unsubstantiated claims that her connection to King Charles III’s eldest son was more than friendly set the internet on fire in 2019. It was also claimed that William was unfaithful to his wife Kate during her third pregnancy due the same reason. In fact, since then, she has been referred to as the ‘rural rival’ to the Prince and princess of Wales. And the palace and Kate reportedly asked William to remove her from his circle of friends.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The coronation will be one of the most important events of the century as it marks the beginning of a new era after more than 70 years of rule of Queen Elizabeth II. Media providers across the world will be following every detail of the ceremony as it unfolds, especially as there could be some controversial moments to capture.

Several years ago, a story surfaced in the British tabloids claiming that Kate Middleton had a falling out with her Norfolk neighbor, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

A piece in the Sun, which has since been taken down, went so far as to call Rose Kate’s “rural rival,” but the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay reports that the story is false, and both women “have considered legal action but, because none of the reports have been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it.”

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley has since been seen publicly with the Cambridges on more than one occasion, including the service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

