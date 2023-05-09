According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle has finally realised that Prince Harry is not as rich as she thought him to be. I would rather put it that Harry is not rich at all. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle was ‘surprised and disappointed’ that Prince Harry ‘had very little money’. And now after Prince Harry has been evicted from his UK home it is very clear that now that Prince Harry is a pauper. The statement made by the royal author, Tom Bower now is true. The fact that Harry doesn’t have much money, Meghan realised that soon after marriage.

A royal commentator had earlier mentioned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'breaking apart and leading separate lives'. The rumors, according to royal expert Tom Bower, are coming out of London. "There are many now in London who say Meghan is getting tired of Harry." There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, will at any moment say 'This is enough' and negotiate with King Charles III some deal to break off the marriage.

Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’

We all know that Meghan is a control freak and the mastermind behind Harry's controversial memoir Spare.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond says Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’ who wants to be in control of every aspect of her life, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever. The Duchess of Sussex has said it takes “a lot of effort” to forgive and hinted that she can “say anything” as she sat down for a wide-ranging interview in the US.

Samantha, who has accused Meghan of having ‘narcissistic personality disorder

Samantha, Meghan’s half sister has also claimed that she ‘did a lot of damage’ to their father Thomas Markle and called on her half-sister to make a public apology to him.

Speaking to TMZ about Meghan and Harry’s marriage, she said: ‘I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull in a china shop two-year spiel. ‘I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the Royals has been massive – especially now.’

She said of Harry: ‘Maybe he’s already questioning it, he has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe. Come on, he’s not 12. ‘What man would be happy or comfortable like that? And the minute I believe he starts dissenting or pulling back from her, I think it can get nasty unless he has a really good lawyer or they have really good counsellors. ‘I don’t know what it’s gonna take.’

Samantha on Meghan and her father’s relationship

When asked what would need to happen for Meghan and her father to ‘restore their relationship’, Samantha said: ‘She would have to apologise – a public apology, god, I know would be like getting blood from a rock but she did a lot of public damage.

‘Really, I mean I really feel like this thing was all orchestrated that she needs to unravel the damage. ‘She did a lot of damage to a man who gave her an incredible life – so hurtful, so wrong. She would need to make the first move and, I mean, you know, parents are always unconditionally loving but god, she really hurt him.’

