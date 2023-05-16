From casual flings to serious relationships, Harry has been hugely popular with women. And finally he decided to marry Suit actor, Meghan Markle.

In his controversial Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry had explained it has always been difficult for him continue with his relationship both for him and his girlfriends because of the glaring attention of the Royal British media which was more like a PR arm of the Royal British family. Moving to the present situation, King Charles III’s Coronation is over, but the hangover still continues. And most importantly Harry & Meghan doesn’t seem to go out of news. Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha claims Duchess and Prince Harry are heading for divorce and urges them to go on an ‘apology tour’. Here is a look at the list published in the Tatler and Town and Country magazine on the many affairs of Prince Harry.

Natalie Pinkham: 2003

Pinkham, a TV sports presented who reports on F1 racing, reportedly first met Prince Harry at the 1999 Rugby World Cup. They briefly dated in 2003, according to Us Weekly. And while Pinkham is now married with two children, she and the prince have apparently maintained a friendship over the years. Here she is pictured interviewing him at the BGC Partners’ Charity Day in London in 2001.

Cassie Sumner: 2003

Sumner, who previously dated actor Russell Brand, met the prince at London’s Chinawhite nightclub in 2003 and shared a risqué account of the night with a newspaper that begins, “He made eye contact as I stood at the bar with friends and invited me to join his private table. It wasn’t long before he began cuddling up to me.” Apparently it was just a one-time thing. “I can’t see myself getting invited home for tea with Prince Charles and Camilla,” she said.

Chelsy Davy: 2004-2011

Zimbabwean-born Chelsy Davy was Prince Harry‘s first serious girlfriend. The two had a serious—though on-again/off-again—relationship from about 2004 through 2011, during which Davy met the queen and accompanied Harry to his brother’s wedding to Kate Middleton. The attention was apparently too much for Davy though. “It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope,” she told the Times. Davy is now a lawyer and runs her own jewelry line. She and Harry parted ways amicably. “I think we will always be good friends,” she told the British publication.

Astrid Harbord: 2009

Harbord, a friend of Kate Middleton’s, was briefly linked to Harry in 2009 during the “off-again” phase of his relationship with Davy. According to News of the World, the couple spent a night at a club before heading back to Clarence House at 3 a.m.

Caroline Flack: 2009

Harry and Flack, an English television presenter who previously hosted the X Factor, were reportedly introduced by their mutual friend Natalie Pinkham in 2009. Flack is said to have given the prince the nickname “Jam” (“because he’s got jam-coloured hair and he’s really sweet,” she reportedly told friends). But the pressure of the constant attention was too much for the TV host, she wrote in her autobiography Storm in a C Cup: “Once the story got out, that was it,” she said. “We had to stop seeing each other. I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter, I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.”

Mollie King: 2010

The English singer, songwriter, and model reportedly met the prince at the Asprey World Class Cup at Surrey’s Hurtwood Polo Club in 2010, and she told Closer magazine, “Yes, I have met Harry, and we did go out for a drink.” Harry reportedly broke up with King “because she was too open about their relationship.”

Camilla Romestrand: 2010

The Norwegian rock star reportedly told friends that not only did she spend the night at Clarence House in 2010, Prince Harry served her breakfast in bed in the morning. Harry hasn’t confirmed the account, and the relationship doesn’t seem to have lasted much beyond that.

Florence Brudenell-Bruce: 2011

According to reports from The Sun, Harry dated actress forward-slash model Florence Brudenell-Bruce in 2011. The two reportedly spent time at her London home in Notting Hill and kept their relationship very low-profile. She has a degree in History of Art – like the Princess of Wales – and has modelled for Liz Hurley Beach, Adidas and Rigby & Peller lingerie. When the Palace was asked about Prince Harry’s rumoured new girlfriend at the time, a spokesperson said, ‘We don’t comment on the prince’s personal life.’ Florence isn’t mentioned in Spare.

Cressida Bonas: 2012-2014

One of the prince’s more serious partners, Cressida Bonas dated Prince Harry from 2012 through to 2014 after being introduced by his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. She is the daughter of former It girl Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon and half-sister of Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, who is now married to Sam Branson. Speaking openly about his relationship with Cressida in Spare, Harry said that both the Prince and Princess of Wales had ‘mentioned, pointedly, repeatedly, how much they liked Cressida’. Later, he talks about crying openly about his mother in front of her, saying, ‘This is the first time I’ve been able to cry about my mum since the burial’. Cressida is now married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley and the couple share a son.

Ellie Goulding: 2015

Though Goulding and Prince Harry were said to just be friends, rumours flew around that the two were dating in 2015. According to reports, the two apparently spent a lot of time ‘sitting together under blankets’ and were later reportedly spotted kissing. However, by 2016, he was introduced to Meghan Markle by a mutual friend. Ellie is also not mentioned in Spare, although she remains part of the royal circle.

(With added inputs from agencies)

