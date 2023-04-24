Prince Harry will sit ten rows behind his brother for King Charles’ coronation. Prince William. Despite the appearance of a snub, Prince Harry’s far-back position could be helpful if he wishes to make a quick exit, the ex-royal aide revealed. Mr Burrell told GB News’ Dan Wootton: ‘He doesn’t want to spend much time around them.

According to royal expert, ‘There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.’

Mr Burrell added his opinion that Duke of Sussex ‘is not going to hang around’, with some speculating he could be in and out of the UK within 24 hours. He said: ‘He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.’

Despite this, Mr Burrell, who was a close attendant of Princess Diana, said the King ‘will be delighted’ both of his sons will be present at his crowning. The Duchess of Sussex has said the suggestion that she is missing the coronation because of a letter she sent to King Charles over racism and unconscious bias’ inside the Royal Family is ‘frankly ridiculous’.

On Friday, it was reported that Meghan Markle wrote to King Charles after her bombshell Oprah interview, and she reportedly named the individual accused of speculating about her unborn son Archie’s skin colour.

It is understood that it was sent in reply to a letter from the King – the only senior member of the family to make contact with the Duchess after Meghan and Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

A source told the Daily Telegraph that the Duchess will not attend the Coronation on May 6 because she received a unsatisfactory response from the King. But Sussex insider Omid Scobie has released a statement from Team Sussex, which said in response to the reports, that it was ‘false’ and ‘frankly ridiculous’.

Harry disappointed with Charles’ coronation invitation

Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles’ coronation as after month of speculation the Duke of Sussex confirmed his presence. Prince Harry will be present at the ceremony along without his wife Meghan Markle but a report claimed that Prince Harry only received an email from his father’s office but he never heard from King Charles himself.

“At this point, it’s become so personal. Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad,” The Mirror reported citing a source. Prince Harry’s request for a “sit down” with King Charles after the release of his controversial memoir, Spare, never happened, either, the report claimed.

“They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it’s always through somebody,” People reported. In an interview ahead of his book, Spare‘s release, Prince Harry said, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith said, “Despite the wounds, it’s his son, and I can’t imagine he wouldn’t want him to be there regardless of the hurtful things that have been said.”

Meghan wanted to patch up with the royal family

On the other hand Meghan wanted to patch up mostly for her own selfish motives.

According to the Mirror reports, Meghan Markle is reportedly set to try to mend the fractured relationship with her father-in-law, King Charles III, in a bid to give her kids and the royal a special bond. Guess, some sense has prevailed and she has realised that in her ego fight, she is depriving her children from the royal rights, pleasure and happiness that they deserve.

Meghan now has decided to mend the fractured relation with her father-in-law, King Charles III, in a bid to give her kids and the royal a special bond. As for Charles’ Coronation finally came to a close last week with the revelation Prince Harry will fly solo for the occasion – but that isn’t to say Meghan wants to continue the fighting. will remain stateside to look after hers and Harry’s two children, with the Coronation landing on son Archie’s fourth birthday.

According to Page Six, a source close to Meghan has revealed she “wants her children to know their grandfather,” King Charles. The insider revealed this is especially the case as they won’t know their grandfather from their mother’s side, her long-estranged dad Thomas Markle.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.