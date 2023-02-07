Mind you Grammys 2023 too didn’t ‘Spare’ Harry’s frostbitten penis. Looks like Prince Harry’s Spare added some fun element for Grammys host Trevor Noah’s speech, who cracked a joke about Harry as he introduced James Corden to the stage. Here is how Grammys award ceremony too couldn’t get over the Harry and Meghna royal drama.

Trevor Noah cracked a joke about a revealing passage in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, while hosting the Grammys. As Noah introduced James Corden, he pointed to the excerpt from the book where Prince Harry revealed that he got frostbite during a philanthropic trip to the North Pole in 2011.

Noah said, “James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show. He’s also living proof that a man can move from London to L.A. and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis.” The mention of Prince Harry’s frostbitten penis from his memoir Spare, elicited a laugh from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were seated nearby.

Prince Harry shared more than ever before in Spare, released worldwide on January 10 and which literally was sold out like hot cakes. In his book Spare, Harry, the Duke of Sussex wrote that he returned home to London with frostbite in the sensitive spot after joining a group of veterans fundraising for Walking With the Wounded. The ex-servicemen set out to become the first amputees to reach the North Pole unsupported, and Harry, who completed two tours of Afghanistan during his decade in the British Army, joined the expedition.

The trek was unpredictably delayed a few days due to bad weather, forcing Prince Harry to leave early in order to attend Prince William’s April 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. When Harry got back to the U.K., he learned the extent of his frostbite.

Then comes the fun part of Harry’s frostbitten penis, where he mentioned in his book Spare as he shared details about healing his frostbitten penis with Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream—a product his mom Princess Diana loved.

“My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized,” he recalled in his memoir. “I’d been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.”

However, the beauty staple instantly brought back memories of his mother, who had passed away in August 1997. “My mom used that on her lips,” he remembered. “You want me to put that on my todger?” After Harry‘s friend reassured him that the skincare product would work its magic, he decided to give it a try.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.