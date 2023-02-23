Explained: Why Harry and Meghan broke their silence over South Park's parody episode on them

The South Park episode ruthlessly roasts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. According to reports Meghan Markle has been upset and overwhelmed by the episode’s release and is annoyed by South Park but refuses to watch it all. She is upset with how she’s been portrayed on Wednesday night’s episode of the adult comedy show South Park titled ‘The Worldwide Privacy Tour’. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not directly named in the episode, it was very evident that the South Park episode was making fun of them. But Recastled CEO Kosha Gada says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suing South Park for the episode mocking them will “never work”.

The ‘South Park’ episode featured characters described as Canadian royalty and dubbed “the prince and his wife,” which clearly parodied the couple. In the parody, the young royal couple beg for privacy while drawing attention to themselves in a spoof-like way. The show also calls the ‘wife’ character a ‘sorority’ girl, actress, influencer and victim, to which she replies, “Yeah, that’s totally me.” The prince and his wife are seen wearing a dusty pink outfit that clearly resembled Markle’s outfit for Trooping the Colour in 2018, also plugging the prince’s book — “Waaagh” — the cover of which strongly spoofs Prince Harry‘s bestselling memoir Spare.

At one point during the episode, the prince and his wife make an appearance on the talk show “Good Morning Canada.” The two walk in holding placards demanding privacy before sitting down to discuss the prince’s new memoir. During the talk show conversation, the host asks, clearly referring to Markle’s former TV show Suits and career in Hollywood: “Isn’t it true sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?”

He adds, “Well, I just think that some people might say that your Instagram-loving wife actually doesn’t want her privacy. “How dare you, sir!” the prince shouts angrily. “My Instagram-loving wife has always wanted her privacy!”

Royal commentator Neil Sean said that there could be legal ramifications due to the latest episode of the comedy show. Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister. This appears to be their course of action rather than laughing it off, enjoying the moment and showing the world that they get the joke,” Sean wrote.

On the marriage front, friction has reportedly developed between Prince Harry and Meghan amid the fallout from their Netflix docu-series and his bombshell memoir, Spare. The Spectator reports the couple are so upset by the episode they are “taking it out on each other”, and Meghan is “annoyed” but “refuses to watch it all”.

The American animated television series South Park, created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, is a show that involves lots of misadventures and misdemeanors. The one thing that drives the show is fearlessness, coupled with smart frivolousness. In the second installment of Season 26, they have taken jagged jibes at the current hot topic of the world- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

