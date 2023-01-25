The Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan, which tells the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance and why they walked out of the royal family of Britain, as a polarizing experience and the mental pressure that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went through.

From palace officials leaking stories to horrific death threats, Harry & Meghan was not just a romantic docuseries. It was much more than that as it exposed the dark side of the Bristish royal family along with the British royal press which is like a PR arm to the monarchy. According to media reports director Liz Garbus said, “For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did,’ Garbus said in an interview with Vanity Fair. “They did that to discredit us and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show.”

She added: “We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass.” Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within the series,” shortly after volume one of the six-episode docuseries and even after Harry’s memoir Spare was released. According to reports that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace did receive an email claiming to be from a third-party production company through an unknown organization’s email address. When they contacted Archewell and Netflix to verify the source, they received no response. The royal source also says the substance of the email did not address the entire series.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan also revealed it was her idea to use the series as a platform to discuss racism and colonialism. The release of the docuseries sparked a war of words over whether the Royal Family were given the chance to properly respond to incendiary claims made by the Sussexes. Liz Garbus claimed that the Palace was contacted about the series, but denied being asked for comment so they could ‘discredit the content of the show’.

She said: ‘For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment [on the docuseries] when we did. They did that to discredit us…and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show.’

Harry in the docuseries Harry & Meghna said that he needed protection for his wife, Meghan Markle against the racist attack by the British press, but the palace failed to provide any. The insider stated last month, that for now, there will be no official comment from the King or the Prince of Wales on its incendiary contents, including allegations of racism and unconscious bias and a series of barbs aimed at Charles, William, Kate Middleton and other royals.

(With added inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.