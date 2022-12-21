From Abdu Rozik to Shamita Shetty: Bigg Boss contestants who left show for personal reasons

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 has made sure to keep the fans updated with the daily dose of drama. Whether it’s a nasty fight or an emotional conclusion to the same, Bigg Boss 16 has grabbed all the attention, making several snippets from various incidents going viral on the internet. You can get an idea of how much the reality show is being loved with the fact that the makers have decided to extend the show till February on “public demand”. While all contestants have been successful in delivering their equal share of entertainment, love for Tajik singer Abdu Rozik is pouring in from all across the globe. Be it, special celebrity guests or housemates, everyone simply adores Abdu and has expressed their fondness time and again. Currently, Abdu had to take an exit from the show, as he had an international project in his hand, however, Bigg Boss assured that the most favourite contestant will be back in a few days.

Now, Abdu isn’t the first contestant who had to leave the house. History holds evidence that the reality show witnessed many contestants, who in the past left the show owing to prior commitments and personal reasons. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Eijaz Khan

As part of season 14 of the reality show, Tanu Weds Manu actor Eijaz Khan was considered among the strongest contestants in the house. However, he had to leave the show because of a prior work commitment. Despite the fact the reality show was in the last leg at that point, the actor left the house to shoot for a web show, and TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was sent as his proxy to be part of the game, but Eijaaz never returned to the show.

Siddharth Shukla

Late actor Siddharth Shukla exited the much-loved 13th season of the reality show midway after he was diagnosed with typhoid. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor was hospitalised for a few days, but he re-entered the house after his recovery.

Keith Sequeira

In season 9, actor Keith Sequeira left all in shock, when he left the house, after an abrupt order by the makers. At the moment, personal reasons were cited for his sudden exit. However, later Keith’s family released a statement announcing his younger brother Ian’s untimely demise.

Shamita Shetty

In the third season of the reality show, Shilpa Shetty’s younger sister and actress Shamita Shetty quit the show midway. This was because the actress’ elder sister Shilpa was getting married to Raj Kundra at that time. However, later the actress was seen again in the previous season.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu left Bigg Boss season 6 for some political commitments.

