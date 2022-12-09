Not only MC Stan, contestants like Shamita Shetty, Afsana Khan and others also quit Bigg Boss
The reasons can vary from medical emergencies to in-house toxicity, but the names are aplenty. The recent one of course being MC Stan.
It’s not clear why but rapper MC Stan made his mind to leave the show. Host Salman Khan asked him what his fans would think if he made this move. He said, “You had come with what mindset on the show? You have so many fans outside, they will say what kind of hero is this. Will you like it when they will call you a quitter.” The rapper remains intact with his decision before giving a speech, and the door opens for him to step out.
<strong>Shamita Shetty</strong><br />She gained a lot of fame and popularity for her relationship with Raqesh Bapat inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. But due to medical reasons, she had to quit the show.
<strong>Afsana Khan</strong><br />For not being given a VIP badge in one of the tasks, she tried to harm herself and had to leave the show after she suffered a panic attack. This stint left fans shocked and surprised.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee<br />She was inside the house in the year 2019 for season 13. But the actress quit the show midway due to a back injury. Unfortunately for fans, she could never come inside the house again.
Manu Punjabi<br />Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi had entered Bigg Boss 14 as one of the challengers for the contestants. However, he had to exit the show in between because of a pancreatic attack.
Zubair Khan<br />This was also a shocking incident. During his stay inside Bigg Boss 11, he consumed sleeping pills and had to be taken out on the grounds of emergency.