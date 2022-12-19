Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 has truly turned out to be the talk of the town. Making headlines for all sorts of reasons, the ‘baap‘ of all reality shows has truly made its place amidst the favourites of the audiences. While most of the contestants have truly taken over social media, they have even hooked the audiences to their television screens through the controversies they cannot stop getting involved in. Although the Bigg Boss fans are aware that the contestants are being paid to live inside the house, they didn’t have a hint of the crazy money the housemates are bagging week after week. Now, while none of the celebs inside the house have confirmed the amount they are being paid by the makers of the reality show, recently Economic Times released a report citing the amount paid to all the Bigg Boss contestants.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

It might come as a surprise that despite being continuously pulled up by the show host that she isn’t visible among all the housemates, the Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan is reportedly the highest-paid contestant of Bigg Boss 16. According to the latest ET report, one of the youngest contestants of the Bigg Boss house, Sumbul, is making Rs 12 lakh per week for her stay in the controversial house.

Tina Datta

One of the finest TV actresses in the Indian television industry, Tina Datta also stands tall among the highest-paid contestants on the reality show. As per the report, the Uttaran star is getting paid Rs 8-9 lakh per week.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Considered one of the strongest contestants in the house, Nimrit, who was also the first captain of the house, is reportedly minting Rs 8 lakh per week.

MC Stan

The much-loved rapper MC Stan is reportedly getting Rs. 7 lakh. However, It must be noted that recently there were rumours making rounds on the internet that Stan has hiked his fees.

Ankit Gupta

After Sumbul, TV actor Ankit Gupta is another contestant, who is pulled up every week for not being visible in the house and exhibiting dull moments to his fans. However, social media holds the testament that the actor is being loved for his chemistry with his co-star and close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. And therefore the actor is reportedly minting about Rs. 6 to 7 Lakh.

Sreejita De

Making a comeback as a wildcard entry in the Bigg Boss house, TV actress Sreejita De was the very first contestant in the controversial house to be eliminated. As per the report, the actress is now bagging Rs 6 lakh every week for her stay.

Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare

Considered the mastermind and backbone of their “mandali”, filmmaker Sajid Khan and reality show star Shiv Thakare are reportedly minting Rs 5 lakh for being in Salman’s house.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Udaariyaan actress Priyanka is claimed to be very strong in the reality show. For her time in the house and to keep her audiences entertained, the TV actress is reportedly minting Rs 5 lakh every week.

Shalin Bhanot

TV actor Shalin Bhanot is considered among the top rated contestants in the house and fans are loving his bond with Tina Datta. The actor is bagging Rs 4 to 5 lakh per week to be in the house.

Soundarya Sharma

The actress, who recently made a cameo in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God, is getting Rs 3 to 4 lakh weekly.

Abdu Rozik

Popular Tajik singer, social media sensation, and the most adored contestant inside the Bigg Boss House Abdu Rozik is reportedly paid Rs 3 to 4 lakh per week for his stint in the house.

Archana Gautam

Self-proclaimed as the best performer of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam is also considered the most irritating contestant in the house. She is bagging Rs 3 lakh per week for her stint.

