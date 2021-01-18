Bigg Boss 14 new promo: Eijaz Khan makes a sudden exit reportedly due to prior work commitments

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee will reportedly enter the house as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.

A new promo on Monday showed Bigg Boss 14 contestant, Eijaz Khan, making an exit from the show. While no one was eliminated on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan's exit left inmates in shock.

The promo begins with Bigg Boss team taking away all the ration of the house. The team covered in PPE kits even confiscated the food items that contestants had hidden away in their bedroom closets or suitcases in the luggage room. Further, Bigg Boss announces that after 106 days in the show, Khan will have to leave the house. "Eijaz was the first person to enter the house this season and has spent 106 days here. But he needs to leave the show mid-way," the voiceover proclaims as a montage reel appears on the screen.

While the reason for his sudden exit is not declared in the promo, reports claim it is due to his prior work commitments. Spotbye quotes a source close to the development, “The concerned project was supposed to go on the floor last year. However, due to the pandemic things got delayed and he signed Bigg Boss 14. Eijaz’s team is trying to manage his dates though. But there are high chances he may leave the show in between.”

Watch the promo here

