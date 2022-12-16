After ugly fights, verbal spats, and nasty blame games, it is that time of the week when show host Salman Khan will be schooling all the contestants in his reality show Bigg Boss 16. The reality show, which has kept the audiences hooked to their seats, never fails to amuse its viewers. Whether the task has been assigned or not, there is definitely never a dull moment in the Bigg Boss house. Well, after the happening week, show host Salman is here with his much-awaited Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. In every weekend episode, the superstar was seen giving his take on different happenings throughout the week. Therefore, this time Salman was seen slamming filmmaker and contestant Sajid Khan for his contradictory behaviour towards Abdu Rozik and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In the upcoming episode, Salman criticised Sajid for encouraging Abdu to exhibit his feelings for Nimrit through a special birthday message on his body and later giving him a harsh reality check.

In case you missed out, in one of the episodes when it was Nimrit’s birthday, Sajid suggested Abdu to write “Happy Birthday Nimmi” on his body to wish the TV actress and make her feel special. Now, at the same time, the Tajik singer requested Sajid and his friends to write “I Love You” on his back. However, Sajid and others pranked him by writing “I love tatti” on his back. In the episode, when Abdu was made aware of the words on his back, he was also seen expressing his disagreement with Sajid and others. While this sparked a huge ruckus on social media, it didn’t even go down well with the show host Salman Khan. The new promo gives the viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming intense Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode.

In the promo video, Salman told Sajid, “First you make Abdu carry out such plans like the birthday message for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. So I am not able to understand this.” Salman was also heard asking Abdu to not let anyone do this again with him. This after, in the last episode, Sajid called Abdu to make him understand that Nimrit is dating someone and has a boyfriend outside, therefore he should not develop a feeling for her. The whole time Sajid was heard asking Abdu to stay away from Nimrit and asking the actress to make the singer understand that she has a boyfriend outside. To convince Abdu to stay away from Nimrit, Sajid told him, “People are making fun of you as you keep doing ‘Nimmi Nimmi’ throughout. You will get hurt, I am trying to protect you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiggBoss16 (@mrkhabriix)



Well, this was not all. The upcoming episode will also bring along Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani as the special guests in the house.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.