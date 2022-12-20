It was in 2010 when Salman Khan was first onboarded on the floors of the most popular non-fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss as a host. Since then there is no looking back for the show and so does its host. While the superstar carried his superstardom to the show, it has now got an extension while Salman Khan’s stardom is a standalone reason for pulling the major viewership of the audience. It’s indeed a crazy fanbase of the superstar that audiences are always eager to see him more and more on the show.

Ever since Salman Khan stepped on the grounds of Bigg Boss, the audience also got yet another reason to stick to their television other than the stories of the constants from the house. His presence is undoubtedly high on the entertainment quotient every time. It’s all because of the love of the audience for Salman Khan that the 16th season of the show has been extended further and will see more episodes added and will be airing up until February 12, 2023. This speaks volumes of its rising popularity and audience love that is constantly on the upsurge to watch their favourite superstar. It’s the sheer power of Salman Khan’s stardom that fans binge-watch it and has raised the demand to an extent that the show will see additional episodes coming in the future.

The impact of Salman’s stardom is evident with the fact that it is one of the longest-running non-fiction television reality shows which is currently running in its 16th season from which Salman singlehandedly hosted it for almost 12 years. Every season has brought some other interesting twist along with its even more interesting contestants. While Salman’s popularity plays a crucial role in keeping the audience hooked on the show, it is also a reason the show has some big advertisers, sponsors, and brands under its umbrella.

