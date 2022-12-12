Talented TV actor Sidharth Shukla died last year, leaving behind a deep void in the hearts of many of his fans and also leading to shock waves across the entertainment industry. Today on Monday, 12 December 2022, as fans remember the late actor on his 42nd birth anniversary, the Bigg Boss 13 winner is already trending on social media. Fans have also been sharing throwback pictures and videos of their favourite star to remember him. Not to forget, one of his closest friends and rumoured girlfriend, Shehnaaz Gill also shared a couple of pictures to celebrate his birthday as she remembered him on this special day.

Shukla had millions of fans across the world who continue to miss him till today. Beside having an excellent career, Sidharth also had several other talents. With that said, let’s know about some of the rare and interesting facts about the actor on his birth anniversary.

Sidharth Shukla rare facts

– Considered a talented actor, Sidharth also had a zeal for interior decoration. Not many know that he not only had a degree in interior design from the Rachana Sansad Institute of Prabhadevi but also worked as a professional interior designer for a few years.

– While people came to know about Sidharth Shukla from his TV days, he initially started as a model and had walked the ramp for several designers.

– The late actor was considered one of the fittest in the industry. While he was a regular at the gym, not many know that Sidharth also represented his school in football and tennis at various levels. As a part of this, Sidharth once also played against the Italian football club, AC Milan.

– While fans remember Sidharth Shukla from his stint with TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Bigg Boss 13 among others, and also from the Bollywood film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, not many know that he starred in an international production, a Kazakhstan movie Business in Kazakhstan.

– Sidharth Shukla was also a very spiritual person, and thanks to his mother’s motivation, he was an avid follower of the Brahmakumari Organisation.

