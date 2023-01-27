We all love Meghan Markle’s style sense and she is definitely much more than just a wife to Prince Harry. She had a good life too much before marrying Harry. Not that she got all the lime light after getting married into the royal family of Britain. It is very evident that Kate Middleton feels insecure in the presence of Meghan Markle because of the kind of support and limelight that she gets from the British public.

Decoding the rift

According to a report in New York Post, the rift between them started in 2017 due to London designer Erdem Moralioglu. When Meghan Markle, then recently engaged to Prince Harry, suddenly found that the designer’s label- one of her favourites- was not helping her out. The report further added that this happened because Kate Middleton had an arrangement to receive VIP access to Erdem Moralioglu’s outfits. Earlier, The Telegraph reported that there was a kind of hierarchy when it comes to fashion in the royal family as everyone tried to get “first dibs on designers.

About the designer label

Erdem Moralioglu’s label was established in 2005 and is a statement brand for its romantic floral prints and elegant sequined dresses. Kate Middleton even wore the designer’s dresses many times, including an off-the-shoulder frock with frayed edges and a fluted skirt in 2018.

Erdem is especially admired for the dreamy watercolor prints that he designs himself on a Mac computer. He has once told Vogue.com that he considers each season “a chapter in the same book.” A love story that would be set in a lush English garden filled with “color, optimism, and oddities.”

Meghan Markle sported the dresses of the designer while working on Suits before meeting Prince Harry. She stepped out in the brand’s Davina dress from the 2015 collection.

