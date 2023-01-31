Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have cut ties with execs who played a major role in their Archewell organization’s biggest projects of 2022. According to Variety, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to part ways with Oscar-winning producer Ben Browning, who oversaw the couple’s record-breaking Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Who gave Prince Harry the confidence to write Spare? I am sure it is Meghan Markle. She is the mastermind behind both Spare and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. The ‘proof’ of his claim comes from Prince Harry’s acknowledgment to his ‘beloved wife’ in Spare. It talks of Meghan Markle being Prince Harry’s “logical, physical, emotional and spiritual” inspiration. Royal biographer Tom Bower suggested that the Duchess of Sussex is the driving force behind the controversial memoir, titled Spare.

Meghan Markle has been cited as Prince Harry’s role model. Tom Bower added, “His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda.”

According to reports the deal that Browning — who was the head of internal content at Archewell Productions — had is set to expire. A reason for why it was not renewed was not provided. Fara Taylor, the marketing campaign lead for Harry & Meghan, Markle’s podcast, “Archetypes,” and Harry’s memoir, Spare is also set to “transition out of her role” later this year.

The announcement said neither Browning or Taylor will be replaced. Ashley Hansen, Markle and Harry’s global press secretary, said of the exits in a statement, “Ben and Fara have been integral to the creation and execution of many critically and commercially acclaimed projects during their tenure.

“They have expertly delivered content and campaigns that have exceeded expectations and made their mark within the cultural zeitgeist.”

The Archewell head of communications continued to rave about her soon-to-be former colleagues, “They played a critical role in helping to tell the stories of the Duke and Duchess thus far and the couple remain hugely grateful for their support on those vital ‘look back’ projects, as they now look forward.”

The shakeup at Archewell comes as Prince Harry and Meghan take more control of the organisation after Archewell president Mandana Dayani quit late last year. A reason for Browning’s contract not being renewed has not been revealed yet.

(With added inputs from agencies and Variety)

