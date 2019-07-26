Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar reunites with Sajid Nadiadwala for Farhad Samji's film; first look unveiled

Akshay Kumar is collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for Farhad Samji's upcoming directorial, Bachchan Pandey. The actor has also unveiled his first look from the film, where he seen sporting a moustache, a black lungi, a string of gold chains, vibhuti on his forehead, with a Nunchuk in his hand. The film is supposed to hit screens on Christmas 2020, clashing with Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chadha and Ajay Devgn's untitled movie with Luv Ranjan. No other details about Bachchan Pandey have been revealed yet.

Check out Akshay's look from Bachchan Pandey here

The actor is currently busy promoting the highly-anticipated space drama Mission Mangal. Directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari with Akshay Kumar, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi. Mission Mangal is a retelling of India's first-ever mission to Mars.

Apart from Mission Mangal, Akshay has several other projects in the pipeline. He has reunited with Samji on Housefull 4, slated for a Diwali 2019 release. The film has been bankrolled by Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. He will also feature in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy Good News, where he will share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as well as Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, opposite Katrina Kaif. It will see Katrina reunite with Akshay after a decade-long gap.

Initially scheduled for Eid 2020, the film was shifted to hit theatres on 27 March, 2020 in order to avert a clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's Inshallah.

He will also star in Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of the 2011 Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.

