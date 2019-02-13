Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming rom-com in 2020

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have been confirmed to come together for Luv Ranjan’s next directorial, slated to release in 2020. According to a report by Pune Mirror, Ajay shared that he and Ranbir will start shooting for the rom-com next year. The upcoming project will be the duo’s second collaboration after 2010’s blockbuster Rajneeti.

Ajay garnered praise for his role in Raid and his brief appearance in Simmba. On the other hand, Ranbir put an end to his dry spell at the box office and delivered one of the highest grossing films of the year, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

Luv Ranjan’s last film, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, turned out to be a commercial hit and grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. The director is known to make movies that instantly connect with the younger generation, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series being a case in point.

Ranbir was last in a rom-com in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, alongside Katrina Kaif.

Ajay currently is geared up for Total Dhamaal, whereas Ranbir is shooting for the much-awaited Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He will soon start shooting for Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

