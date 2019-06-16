Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar urges fans to not promote 'negative trends' over film's changed release date

Days after it was announced that the release date of Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Sooyavanshi had been shifted to avert the box office clash with Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt's Inshallah, Akshay Kumar has urged fans to stop participating in 'negative trends'.

Akshay's film is now slated for release on 27 March, 2020.

Check out Akshay Kumar's tweet here

According to several reports, the actor and Shetty were trolled on social media for changing the release date of the film. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on Eid 2020, along with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Hashtags including #BoycottSooryavanshi" and "ShameOnRohitShetty" were trending on Twitter, according to NDTV. On 12 June, Salman announced the shift in Sooryavanshi's release date on Twitter.

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Despite speculations that Sooryavanshi had the potential to end Salman's dominion over Eid releases, Katrina Kaif had said there was a possibility that one of the films would be rescheduled.

"Salman loves Akshay; he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the work place. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi," the actress had said.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 09:55:22 IST