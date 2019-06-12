Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty film averts clash with Salman Khan's Inshallah, will now release on 27 March, 2020

Salman Khan took to Twitter on 12 June and revealed the new release date of Rohit Shetty's next project Sooryavanshi. The film was initially scheduled to clash with Khan's Inshallah on Eid 2020 but will now hit theatres on 27 March, 2020. Sooryvanshi is an expansion of Shetty's cinematic universe after Simmba and Singham. It will see Katrina Kaif reunite with Akshay Kumar after a decade-long gap.

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Kaif had previously said that there was a possibility of averting the clash between the two films. "Salman loves Akshay; he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the work place. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi," the actress had said.

Kaif and Kumar have starred in blockbusters like Namaste London (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008) and Welcome (2008). The actors last paired up for Farah Khan's 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan, best known for Kaif's iconic song 'Sheila Ki Jawani'.

Meanwhile, Inshallah will see Khan collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and a cameo in Saawariya. He has been paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 11:55:24 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.