Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to reunite with Akshay Kumar after 10 years for Rohit Shetty's cop drama

Rohit Shetty is planning to expand his cinematic universe with his upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar in the main lead. Akshay announced on 22 April that Katrina Kaif has now come on board opposite the actor.

Akshay and Katrina have shared good chemistry on the silver screen, considering the fact that they have delivered massive blockbusters in Namaste London (2007), Singh is Kinng (2008) and Welcome (2008). Many critics even considered Namaste London to be one of Katrina's best works, along with her latest performance in Zero. Akshay and Katrina last paired up for Farah Khan's 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan, best known for Kaif's iconic song 'Sheila Ki Jawani'.

The actor will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role by performed by Kumar in Simmba. The film is expected to go on floors by April and will release on Eid 2020.

It was earlier rumoured that Sooryavanshi would be the Hindi remake of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondruand. However, Shetty released a statement dismissing the rumours and underscoring the fact that Sooryavanshi is an original project. The film is slated for Eid 2020.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 09:32:08 IST

