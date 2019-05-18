Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar unveils first look from Raghava Lawrence's upcoming comedy

Choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence is all set to remake his super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana in Hindi. Titled Laxmmi Bomb, the film stars Good News actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. While the film which went on floors on 27 April, Akshay took to social media to share the first look of his upcoming film on 18 May (today).

The first look features Akshay in a closeup shot as he tried to line his eyes with kohl.

Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥

Fox Star Studios Presents

A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House

Directed by Raghava Lawrence pic.twitter.com/vlXyK4HkNE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 18, 2019

A source close to the film had earlier said, "While Akshay plays the protagonist who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender, Kiara will portray the superstar's girlfriend in the movie. Although the female lead did not have a significant role in the original version, Kiara will enjoy a substantial part in the adaptation."

The original Kanchana is a horror comedy featuring Lawrence, Sarath Kumar and Raai Laxmi in lead roles. The film revolved around a couple of vengeful ghosts who haunt an innocent man to get justice for their murders.

Produced by A Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios,in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House, Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on 5 June, 2020.

