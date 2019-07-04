Mission Mangal: First poster featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee unveiled

The first poster of upcoming space drama Mission Mangal was unveiled on 4 July (Thursday). Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi. The poster features the cast with an image of a spacecraft heading towards outer space.

Kumar shared the poster via his official social media profile and wrote that it is based on the country's mission to Mars.

He has also said that he hoped the film inspired as well as entertains audiences. The actor explained that he took up this role to educate not just his daughter but many others her age about this "incredible true story."

#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars! @FoxStarHindi#HopePictures#JaganShakti@isropic.twitter.com/yMwkCPr2KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2019

It was previously announced that Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios will collaborate for three films, which will have the actor in the lead. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, will also serve as the producer for Mission Mangal.

Kumar had previously spoken about casting five female leads in the film, "The script demands them to be ahead. They are the real heroes. I am supposed to be behind them even though I am producing it. I am very happy to see these five girls, who are very big in their own way, are not bothered that there are five of them coming together."

The filming of Mission Mangal began in November 2018 and it will release in theatres on Independence Day this year.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 17:51:34 IST