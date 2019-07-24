Akshay Kumar to reportedly collaborate with Mika Singh for a rap song in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar, who had previously lent his voice for various tracks of his films, including Singh Is Kinng, Special 26 and It's Entertainment, is all set to take it up a notch higher with a rap song in his upcoming comedy, Housefull 4. While not much is revealed about the song, a Mid-day report claims that Akshay will collaborate with singer Mika Singh for the track.

"Farhad Samji, who was one of the directors of It's Entertainment, had convinced Akshay to croon the title track for the comedy. This time too, it was his idea that Akki explores his rapping skills. While producer Sajid Nadiadwala jumped at the idea, the producer-director duo then convinced their leading man to give his nod. The Tanishk Bagchi composition is yet to be recorded. The makers are yet to decide if it should be a solo track or one that sees him croon alongside Mika Singh," a source revealed to Mid-Day.

In early May, it was reported that actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will make a cameo appearance in a special song, which will showcase 500 backup dancers and the lead cast of the film. According to Mirror, the song will feature Siddiqui as a sage living in his den with over 300 disciples.

Housefull 4 revolves around the theme of reincarnation and follows a non-linear narrative. It was shot around London, Rajasthan as well as Mumbai, where a lavish set was built for the finale. The team wrapped up the shooting in November last year.

Apart from Akshay, Housefull 4 also features Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in association with Fox Star India, Housefull 4 is slated to release on Diwali. It will clash with the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 15:46:34 IST