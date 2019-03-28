Aamir Khan on body transformation for Lal Singh Chaddha: Planning to lose 20 kg to look young in film

Aamir Khan is known for his extreme body transformations and for his role in his next film, Lal Singh Chaddha, Aamir shared that he has successfully started his journey of fat loss. "As I have to look very young in my upcoming film, Lal Singh Chaddha, I'm planning to lose 20 kg, out of which in the last 2 weeks, I have lost 3.5 kg."

Recently at the book launch of Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar's Fat-Loss Diet, Aamir shared that he's now following a vegetarian diet and he's not doing it for his next film but he's adopting vegetarian a diet for himself.

The PK lead further revealed that when he's invited on big bashes organised by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, he carries his tiffin with him and he also shared an interesting story related to it. "Shah Rukh saab invited us when he arranged a welcome bash for Tim Cook (Apple CEO) and his subordinates. We all came and Gauri told us to have food before leaving, I said yes to it and I told her that I have my tiffin. Gauri told me why you have brought tiffin here? I said: 'Don't get offended I will eat from my tiffin only'".

Aamir continues after a few giggles. "This all happened during Dangal. I asked my boy to bring my food, it was a plate full of dal, rice, and gravy. Now, people have this assumption that in the diet you eat very less, so Tim and Shah Rukh also thought that I might be having very limited food, but when they saw my plate, they were surprised. There were 15 people who were constantly staring at me and why I noticed they asked me: 'Is this your diet? Is this for your weight loss or weight gain?' I clarified that it was for weight loss," Aamir Khan asserted with laughter.

With inputs from Simran Singh

