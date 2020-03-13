You are here:

Baaghi 3 opening week box office collection: Despite coronavirus outbreak, Tiger Shroff's film nears Rs 100 cr mark

The Coronavirus outbreak has been unable to slacken the pace of Baaghi 3 at the box office during its opening week. Despite releasing amid the coronavirus scare and board exams, the Tiger Shroff-starrer has nimbly galloped towards the Rs 100 crore mark.

Trade analysts note the action drama has fared well in mass circuits, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Opening day and opening week collections of Baaghi 3

Opening on 6 March with Rs 17.50 crore, the film collected Rs 53.83 crore over its opening weekend.

The numbers predictably dropped during the week, earning Rs 9.06 crore on Monday, Rs 14.05 crore on Tuesday, Rs 8.03 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 5.70 crore on Thursday, hence taking its total collection to Rs 90.67 crore.

Baaghi's box office performance in comparison with other Tiger Shroff movies

Baaghi 3 is now Shroff's third-highest opening film ever, behind Yash Raj Films' War (Rs 53.35 crore), and the franchise predecessor Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore). Since War also starred another mainstream actor, Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 is Shroff's second-highest solo film.

Baaghi 3 also ranks third with respect to the opening week numbers of Shroff's other movies. While War nabbed an impressive Rs 238.35 crore net in its extended first week, Baaghi 2 collected Rs 112 crore in seven days. The opening week earnings of his other films are — Student of the Year 2 (Rs 57.90 crore), A Flying Jatt (Rs 36.85 crore ), and Heropanti ( Rs 35.79 crore).

The Ahmed Khan-directorial, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, also became the second-highest opener in the franchise, followed by Baaghi 2.

Effect of coronavirus on Baaghi 3

The box office success of Baaghi 3 seems to have been driven by Shroff's star power, even as multiplex chains remain shut over the coronavirus scare.

PVR released an official statement on 12 March, saying, "PVRs will remain shut in the states of Delhi, Kerala and union territory of Jammmu & Kashmir till March 31, 2020 as a precautionary and preventive measure to prevent spread of COVID-19."

Other factors that could have affected the film's performance

It was recently reported the print of Baaghi 3 was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers along with another new release from Tamil cinema, Gypsy, within hours of hitting cinemas.

Baaghi 3 will now compete with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan-starrer Angrezi Medium this week, which may further slow down its pace at the box office.

What's the film about?

Shroff reprises his role from the 2016 release Baaghi, who undertakes a rescue mission to get his brother back home safe, after he is kidnapped and held hostage in Syria.

Baaghi 3 has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The revenge drama also features Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 14:42:08 IST