Tiger Shroff on Baaghi 3: We have definitely scaled up the action and used very less VFX in the film

The stupendous success and all the praise that Tiger Shroff received for his action-packed performance in War last year, he is now hoping to repeat the same success with Baaghi 3 his own action film franchise in which he once again plays the protagonist Ronnie.

“War has raised the bar for me and my home franchise. But yes, more than action it was the chemistry that Hrithik and I shared worked for the audience. People loved the scenes and banter between us,” says Shroff, who is happy reuniting with his co-star (and childhood friend) Shraddha Kapoor from the first installment of the hit franchise.

“Shraddha is inspiring to be around. We share a good equation, we can laugh at the stupidest thing and we are so alike. Our energy gets mixed together very easily. It doesn’t feel like work when shooting with her, it is lot of fun to be around her,” says Shroff. “Tiger’s sense of humour is great. He is always armed with the most amazing one-liners. He is a big star and so popular with kids and masses and yet an extremely humble person,” adds Kapoor. Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 6 March.

Post success of War, Shroff, who was then shooting high-octane action sequences for Baaghi 3, had said that one can expect three times the action in the third installment, and he confirms that by saying, “We have definitely scaled up action, it is man versus man, man versus machine, man versus nature, fighting helicopter, tanks.. And all the action is live, we have used very less VFX in the film. Also, where we were shooting the temperature was minus seven degree. But while doing action I didn’t feel as much because my body was warm. But between the shots it was torturous. After warming up then again cooling down..in that temperature your muscle gets very contracted and stiff. Doing action in that weather is very difficult.”

“But I am lucky that my director (Khan) is open to my ideas. He used to ask me for my inputs every now and then and I used to happily give it without overstepping only because I am very much aware of my capabilities and that up to what point I can exert my body. For example, we are fighting tanks and I have never heard or seen tank action before and neither has my director. So, we were just formulating how do we do choreography with tanks because I didn’t know how do they turn and how close can I run to them and what is the proximity we can keep while trying to tame these tanks,” he further adds.

However, over the years, Shroff has realised that 'mindless' action without emotion can’t win the audience, and Baaghi 3 tries to tug the heartstrings with the strong emotional bond between Shroff and his ‘older brother’ played by Riteish Deshmukh. An incident separates Shroff from his ‘brother’ and as the promos reveal, Shroff’s character goes on a rampage to rescue him. The quest takes him to a country doomed by a terrorist organisation and standing up against them. “If there is no emotion, or there is no maksad or reason why you have become baaghi (rebel) then that action just becomes a show-reel. Once the action is author-backed and has its reason then that action multiplies and the audience are with you, they are more engaged,”says Shroff.

At the same time, Shroff probably has learnt a lesson or two from his other 2019-release Student Of The Year 2 that failed to make a mark at the box office and kind of disappointed his fans. “Yes, I got a lot of feedback from my fans saying that we are used to seeing you as a one man army and you take on machines, people single-handedly, but here I was a college guy who was getting bullied and beaten up and they couldn’t digest that. It didn’t go down too well with my audience. I think it is my fault and my failure that I couldn’t do it convincingly,” says Shroff sounding humble.

And the action star who draws inspiration from superheroes, is particular about following a certain rule book when it comes to shooting for action flicks while keeping his young fans in mind. “When I do action I think like how a child would think and what would appeal to a child. I don’t like doing gruesome action. I don’t like showing blood. I like spectacles, and my inspiration is Spiderman. I really look up to superheroes and gain inspiration from there for my action sequences,” says Shroff.

After having achieved success with Saaho and Chhichhore last year, Kapoor, who is gearing up for Baaghi 3, is also quite excited about completing a decade in the industry. Ever since her big breakthrough - the romantic-musical drama Aashiqui 2, which became a blockbuster success, Kapoor garnered a tremendous fan following and has been part of many hit films since then. “I can’t believe how time has flown. I am in an amazing phase of my career right now. Every role I have done so far has been something that I have been proud of irrespective of how those films have fared at the box office. I wanted to be an actress since I was a little girl. There was a moment when I felt that my dream will not come true when my first two films under-performed (Teen Patti and Luv Ka The End) and that was very shattering. But now what I am doing is such a big opportunity for me, so every film that I have been part of has been a very big deal for me,” says Kapoor.

“I am happy to be part of Baaghi 3. I had a blast playing this character. Jumping into this from Chhichhore, the rhythm was different and a lot pacier as a character. Even though the way she speaks..I have to use a lot of cuss words and it took some time to get used to that but I was very happy with the change,” adds the actress, who is anxiously waiting to begin shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next film where she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. “Ranbir has been one of my favourite actors and I am looking forward to it. I also love Luv Ranjan as a filmmaker. I am super excited to work with both of them. I can’t wait for it,” she says.

While Shroff’s long term goals involve reaching the high standards of his idols, Michael Jackson and Bruce Lee, the action star, who has also proved his mettle as a dancing star, would love to do a Broadway musical someday. “I would like to do a role that allows me to sing and dance, say a musical like La La Land, or something like Gene Kelly. I really like those holistic full package performance where you sing, dance, perform,” he says.

So, does he miss, or get anxious about not getting to do other genre of films at the moment? “Look, right now I am blessed to be doing what I am doing. In the industry which has so much talent and so much competition it is very difficult to create an identity for oneself. So whatever little I am today it is because of action genre. Yes, action does takes its toll but as long as I have my youth and physicality, I will continue with it. I have some big inspirations and big shoes to fill,” he concludes.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 08:04:50 IST