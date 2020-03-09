Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan says he is overwhelmed by Tiger Shroff-starrer's Rs 18 cr opening amid COVID-19 outbreak
Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan is overwhelmed with the response to his latest venture Baaghi 3, which released on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.
The novel virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.
Many events around the world have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including film festivals and music concerts. Release of much-awaited James Bond film No Time to Die has also been pushed by seven months to November.
Ahmed said the team was scared and if given a chance they would have considered postponing the release of the film, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.
"Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to.
"In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can't fight almighty and nature," the director told PTI.
Under normal circumstances, Ahmed said they were expecting the film to earn close to Rs 30 crore on day one.
"Whatever the film earns is a boon, we will be happy," he said adding that the team is grateful to the audience that came out to the theatres.
Baaghi 3, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.
Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 09:58:54 IST
Tags : Ahmed Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff
Trending
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
-
The celery juice cleanse is creating quite a buzz, but does it actually work?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: 3-year-old tests positive in Kerala, family had returned from Italy; number of confirmed cases in India now at 40
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in India after third patient tests positive in Delhi; Iran threatens 'use of force' to limit travel as toll rises to 124
-
Holi in the time of Coronavirus: Whether it is safe to play and precautions that can be taken if you do
-
Italy reports largest daily jump in fatalities as toll rises to 197; govt orders shutdown of schools, colleges, movie theatres
-
Assam raises coronavirus alert after Bhutan reports first case; American who tested positive had spent week in state
-
Does coronavirus spread via surfaces, sneezes or sex? A look at how COVID-19 can and cannot be contracted