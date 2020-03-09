You are here:

Baaghi 3 box office collection: Tiger Shroff's action film crosses Rs 50 cr mark over opening weekend

Tiger Shroff's action film Baaghi 3 has been performing well at the box office despite concerns over novel coronavirus epidemic. The film, which released on 6 March, has crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark over the opening weekend.

According to trade experts, Baaghi 3 is having a decent run in Metros and saw a rise on Sunday. The film collected Rs 16.03 crore on Saturday, Rs 20.30 crore on Sunday, hence taking its total collection to Rs 53.83 crore.

Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan is overwhelmed with the response to Baaghi 3, which amid coronavirus outbreak. Many events around the world have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including film festivals and music concerts.

Ahmed said the team was scared and if given a chance they would have considered postponing the release of the film.

"Malls are not functioning, shops are not working, considering the situation, cinema is the last thing people want to go to. In such a scenario, the film has earned Rs 17.50 to Rs 18 crore and it is overwhelming. Even if we had made Rs 7 to 8 crore then also it would have been good. It is the biggest opening of the year till now. We had expected much more but you can't fight almighty and nature," the director told PTI.

It was recently reported that Baaghi 3's print was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers along with another new release, Gypsy, within hours of hitting cinemas.

Baaghi 3 has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.

Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 13:22:01 IST