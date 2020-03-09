Baaghi 3 box office collection: Tiger Shroff's action film crosses Rs 50 cr mark over opening weekend
Tiger Shroff's action film Baaghi 3 has been performing well at the box office despite concerns over novel coronavirus epidemic. The film, which released on 6 March, has crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark over the opening weekend.
According to trade experts, Baaghi 3 is having a decent run in Metros and saw a rise on Sunday. The film collected Rs 16.03 crore on Saturday, Rs 20.30 crore on Sunday, hence taking its total collection to Rs 53.83 crore.
Check out the box office figures here
View this post on Instagram
#Baaghi3 braves mixed reports + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period, yet fares well... Mass pockets superb, metros grow on Day 3... Third #TigerShroff movie to cross ₹ 50 cr in *opening weekend*... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr. Total: ₹ 53.83 cr. #India biz. #TigerShroff versus #TigerShroff... *Opening Weekend* biz... 2019: #War ₹ 166.25 cr [extended 5-day weekend] 2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr 2020: #Baaghi3 ₹ 53.83 cr 2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 38.83 cr 2016: #Baaghi ₹ 38.58 cr 2016: #AFlyingJatt ₹ 29.45 cr [extended 4-day weekend] 2017: #MunnaMichael ₹ 21.67 cr 2014: #Heropanti ₹ 21.33 cr #India biz.
Director-choreographer Ahmed Khan is overwhelmed with the response to Baaghi 3, which amid coronavirus outbreak. Many events around the world have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including film festivals and music concerts.
Ahmed said the team was scared and if given a chance they would have considered postponing the release of the film.
It was recently reported that Baaghi 3's print was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers along with another new release, Gypsy, within hours of hitting cinemas.
Baaghi 3 has been jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 13:22:01 IST