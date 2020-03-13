Tiger Shroff has found success as an action hero because of the clarity of his approach to stardom

Tiger Shroff has built a body of work that makes him stand out as an action star unlike any other among his contemporaries. His latest release, Baaghi 3, despite poor critical reviews, has clocked over 50 crores in its first weekend. The coronavirus scare has reduced footfalls in movie theatres but Tiger’s kicking and punching has found takers that love high-octane action. While speaking with GQ India, he stated that he loves being stereotyped for one remembers the biggest movie stars as a stereotype. This clarity of his approach to stardom has helped him find a niche as an action hero in an industry where levels of competition among young male stars is at a peak.

The younger Shroff’s success is a testimony to the fact that films that ride solely on action have a loyal audience. Storylines and plotlines might be mediocre, but such films get viewership, global pandemic or not.

Another point to be noted in this scenario is also the fact that having a definite plot line and a workable script can go a long way in ensuring an action film does greater business in the box office. Take War from Yash Raj Films for instance; it isn’t exactly a water tight story but because it draws on a concrete plot and gets its actors to perform alongside impressive action, the film clocked record numbers without over-the-top hype.

But Tiger Shroff’s growth within a changing Hindi film industry makes for interesting analysis.

His debut brought him ridicule for his gentle looks and fair skin, with comparisons to Kareena Kapoor Khan. He didn’t react angrily to this. He hasn’t been exuberant about his 100 crore films or growing acceptance as a good-looking action star either. His response to success and criticism come across as measured. Shroff’s interviews are infrequent and when he does speak, he makes a sensible argument for building up on his ambition to become a movie star of the masses — one that is relatively secure in his spot as a fighting hero.

Tiger Shroff’s background has clearly impacted his evolution so far. Jackie Shroff, his father, has been one of the most popular stars of his times and has also faced financial ruin due to a failed movie, Boom, that he helmed. In the 2000s, Jackie then took on a large variety of character roles. Till date, Jackie Shroff is a kind, soft spoken and friendly movie star who interacts with members of the press without airs. His humility is not cultivated and his realisation that success in stardom is a fickle friend is something that he seems to have passed on to his son, Tiger.

So while the younger actor has made enough moolah to buy an eight-bedroom apartment for his family in posh, suburban Mumbai, Tiger doesn’t wear his riches on his sleeve. He also steadfastly avoids conversation around his rumored romance with fellow actor and fitness enthusiast, Disha Patani.

His zen like demeanor is reflective of his practice of the martial arts. Shroff has trained in these forms with a wholesome approach, whereby mind control is as important as physical learning. Despite muscle weight and a beefy form, he is flexible and a very skilled dancer — a reflection of practicing fitness methods that retain the body’s inner strength beyond weight training.

That Tiger Shroff has never stepped away from his main goal has benefitted him. His films deliver stunts action and thrills, which single screen audiences tend to watch across India. Even as the landscape of cinema has slowly but certainly altered in the last 6-7 years, to become centered on script driven and content driven cinema, films starring Tiger do good business because they cater to a larger audience base with high production values and standards of action.

In recent interviews, Tiger hasn't dismissed aspirations to be an international action hero. While his abilities to pummel, punch and shatter people and objects is in no doubt his plus point, and his dancing skills are a huge asset, he would do well to work with more coherent scripts and better stories. Having a well-defined character for his films will not hurt either. For an action hero to sustain and flourish a solid story is essential too. Sylvester Stallone is the best example of this for the Rambo movies rode on stories and contemporary events. With a Rambo remake in Hindi coming up, perhaps some maturity and progress in his onscreen characters can be expected.

Till then the kicks keep coming as Tiger’s following as the next macho hero multiplies.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 08:04:13 IST