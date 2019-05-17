Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff film earns Rs 57.90 cr in first week of release

Student of the Year 2, which marked the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday has complete a week at the domestic box office. However, the film has failed to impress critics and even audience. SOTY2 has been criticised for its plot cliches, treatment of female characters and Shroff's acting.

Despite Shroff's popularity as an actor and the film being made available across more than 3000 screens, it has earned only Rs 57.90 crore. Trade analysts write that the revenue collected is even less than what Baaghi earned in 2016.

#StudentOfTheYear2 underperforms... Biz was steady on weekdays, but *Week 1* total should’ve been much, much higher thanks to Tiger’s star power, #SOTY franchise and 3000+ screen count... In fact, #SOTY2 *Week 1* is lower than Tiger’s #Baaghi [2016]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2019

#StudentOfTheYear2 Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr, Wed 4.51 cr, Thu 4.02 cr. Total: ₹ 57.90 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2019

Trade analysts also mention that new releases like Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu's romantic comedy De De Pyaar De as well as John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, starring Keanu Reeves will affect the overall collection of SOTY2.

Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *Week 1* biz...

2016: #Baaghi ₹ 59.72 cr

2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 112.85 cr

2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 57.90 cr

Fresh and big competition arrives today [#DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3]... #SOTY2 *Weekend 2* is extremely crucial. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 17, 2019

Student of the Year 2 hauled a decent Rs 38.83 crore during its opening weekend run, and joined third in the list of Shroff's films that have crossed Rs 30 crore mark during its opening weekend. While Baaghi (2016) earned Rs 38.58 crore, Baaghi 2, racked up a whopping Rs 73.10 crore in three days.

Talking about the underwhelming reception for Student of the Year 2, Shroff said in an interview that the film is a "fun, commercial" potboiler that should not be treated as "rocket science".

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 18:07:36 IST

